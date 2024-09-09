iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWR. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $83.46 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $86.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.22. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

