iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,179,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10,532.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 638,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 632,241 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,833,974.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 495,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,522,000 after purchasing an additional 495,173 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 588,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,514,000 after purchasing an additional 326,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 442.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,645,000 after purchasing an additional 319,037 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $108.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $115.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.66.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

