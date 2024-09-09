iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Position Decreased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 352.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 139.3% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,245,000 after buying an additional 198,869 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $126.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.79. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $130.50. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.