iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $8,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $117.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $124.03.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.