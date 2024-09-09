iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Stock Position Raised by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 2,953.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IHF. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHF stock opened at $57.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.60. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a twelve month low of $48.58 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $854.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

