Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $181.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JKHY. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.25.

JKHY stock opened at $169.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $178.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 21.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 327.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 544,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,023,000 after purchasing an additional 417,401 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,552,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 565,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,434,000 after purchasing an additional 277,945 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 291,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,636,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 188.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,819,000 after purchasing an additional 184,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

