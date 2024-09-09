Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.13.

Shares of JANX opened at $41.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 3.57. Janux Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $65.60.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 709.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JANX. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 82.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,969,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $300,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

