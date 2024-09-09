JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Receives $36.93 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.93.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JD. StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark dropped their target price on JD.com from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th.
NASDAQ JD opened at $26.07 on Friday. JD.com has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.65.
JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. The company had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.51%. JD.com’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JD.com will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
