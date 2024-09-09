Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,549 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.7% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 413,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,393,000 after purchasing an additional 80,979 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 978,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,014,000 after purchasing an additional 244,097 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 48,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 231,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,822,000 after buying an additional 7,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $164.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $395.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $168.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

