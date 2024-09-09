Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,072,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,235,000 after purchasing an additional 443,992 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,512,000 after buying an additional 142,887 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 672,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 589,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,270,000 after acquiring an additional 270,404 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $245.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.37. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $261.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.