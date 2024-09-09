Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DERM. Roth Mkm began coverage on Journey Medical in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Journey Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Journey Medical to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Journey Medical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Shares of Journey Medical stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. Journey Medical has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $8.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $93.66 million, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Journey Medical had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $14.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Journey Medical will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Journey Medical news, CFO Joseph Benesch sold 9,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $51,002.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,900.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Journey Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Journey Medical during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Journey Medical during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Journey Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Journey Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $894,000. 7.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

