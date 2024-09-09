JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $89.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.44.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.2 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.52. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $62.14 and a 52-week high of $80.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,812.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,111,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,860,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,360,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19,850.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,016,114 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $205,096,000 after buying an additional 3,000,996 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,609,898 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,265,473,000 after buying an additional 1,943,127 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,861.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,686,597 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $127,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,621 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.