JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Reduced by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.1% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $212.46 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $225.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $610.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.25 and a 200-day moving average of $200.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Evercore ISI raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

