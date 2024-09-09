JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,861 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 3.7% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $26,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Instrumental Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the second quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $212.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.17. The company has a market capitalization of $610.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $225.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

