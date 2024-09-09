JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM opened at $212.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $225.48. The company has a market cap of $610.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

