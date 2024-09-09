JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $262.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $222.00 to $262.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $204.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $257.63.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM stock opened at $204.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.81. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $169.43 and a 1-year high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of EPAM Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.