JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Price Target to $41.00

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EXLS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Get ExlService alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ExlService

ExlService Stock Down 0.6 %

ExlService stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ExlService has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $36.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. ExlService had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $1,362,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,509,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,401,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ExlService news, EVP Anita Mahon sold 25,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $911,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,423.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,509,588 shares in the company, valued at $51,401,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,581 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,176,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,208,000 after purchasing an additional 160,723 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in ExlService by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,616,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,869,000 after buying an additional 233,108 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in ExlService by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,871,000 after buying an additional 1,618,003 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,817,000 after buying an additional 365,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,760,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,936,000 after acquiring an additional 46,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.