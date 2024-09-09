JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target to $43.00

Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $38.33 on Friday. Genpact has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.64.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Genpact had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of G. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Genpact by 120.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Genpact by 4,717.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

