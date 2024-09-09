Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stake Lessened by Custom Index Systems LLC

Custom Index Systems LLC decreased its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,426 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Juniper Networks by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,821,292 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,172,000 after buying an additional 54,735 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 520,932 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 158,913 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNPR stock opened at $38.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.66. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $39.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 108,669 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,279 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

