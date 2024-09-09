Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on JNPR. Argus upgraded Juniper Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 55.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.66. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $39.06.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $1,047,278.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,588.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,669 shares of company stock worth $3,947,279. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,821,292 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,172,000 after purchasing an additional 54,735 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2,772.3% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 457,074 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,939,000 after purchasing an additional 441,161 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 178,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 29,905 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 520,932 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 158,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

