KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KALV. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.1 %

KALV stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $520.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.89. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 14,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $170,722.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,749.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 14,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $170,722.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,749.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $26,474.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,452 shares of company stock worth $282,491. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

