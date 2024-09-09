Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 254.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 68,840 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 608.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 813,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,108,000 after buying an additional 698,665 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth approximately $512,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,375,000. Finally, PBCay One RSC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $1,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $36.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.