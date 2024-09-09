Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 333,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,459 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $11,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,652,000 after buying an additional 13,738,345 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,060,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,937,000 after purchasing an additional 730,112 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,979,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $36.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.