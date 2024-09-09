Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 1.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,817,000 after buying an additional 24,855 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 139.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 693,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 403,807 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 33.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,380,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,369,000 after purchasing an additional 255,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,831,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRC opened at $34.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $26.78 and a 1 year high of $43.37.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.81 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on KRC shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

