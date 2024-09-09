Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 45.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in Kinetik by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 11,913,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 52.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,314,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,570 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinetik by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,348,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,636,000 after buying an additional 1,402,751 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kinetik by 1,992.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,164,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,448,000 after buying an additional 1,109,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kinetik in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Kinetik stock opened at $44.13 on Monday. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $45.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.91.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Kinetik had a net margin of 30.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.16%. The firm had revenue of $359.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KNTK shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kinetik from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kinetik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinetik has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

