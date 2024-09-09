Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Holdings Increased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $461.50 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.01 and a 52 week high of $548.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $437.11 and its 200-day moving average is $438.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.23. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $443.38.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

