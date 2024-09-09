Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Purchased by Custom Index Systems LLC

Custom Index Systems LLC raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at $2,046,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 819,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $25.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.73, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 384.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRG. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

