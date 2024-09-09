KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Holdings Boosted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 58.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,577 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $37,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in KLA by 2,033.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $702.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $796.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $751.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $440.15 and a 1-year high of $896.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,473.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,917 shares of company stock worth $14,568,247 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on KLA from $990.00 to $960.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus increased their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.29.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

