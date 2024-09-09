Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Acquires New Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 65 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 9,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.43, for a total value of $9,203,857.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,984,717.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 9,064 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.43, for a total value of $9,203,857.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,984,717.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total value of $1,596,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,625 shares of company stock worth $22,298,963 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

REGN opened at $1,131.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,113.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,020.65. The company has a market capitalization of $124.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $769.19 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target (up from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,108.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

