Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys New Holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 2,689.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,220,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,593 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Titan International by 100.7% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 34,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Titan International by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of TWI opened at $7.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $561.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.80. Titan International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $532.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.02 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.