Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys New Stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,803 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,646,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,609,000 after purchasing an additional 71,619 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,840,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,599,000 after acquiring an additional 53,057 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 12.7% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,663,000 after acquiring an additional 135,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,145,000 after purchasing an additional 24,910 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $245,299.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,376.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,938 shares of company stock worth $3,847,373. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $81.47 on Monday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $88.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.71 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $287.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BLKB. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Blackbaud from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Blackbaud to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

See Also

