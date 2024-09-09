Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys Shares of 14,725 Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 570.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26,253.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the period.

BSJQ opened at $23.37 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1294 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

