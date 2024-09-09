Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $332,000 Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,635,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,490,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,841 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,561,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,147,402,000 after purchasing an additional 457,463 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,905,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,922,223,000 after purchasing an additional 736,986 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Salesforce by 26.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,329,925,000 after buying an additional 3,044,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,116,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,251,592,000 after buying an additional 407,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. FBN Securities raised Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.41.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $243.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $236.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.52 and a 200-day moving average of $269.58.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total value of $1,437,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,732.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,600 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $1,400,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,693 shares in the company, valued at $29,193,087.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total value of $1,437,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,732.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,692 shares of company stock worth $17,380,857. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

