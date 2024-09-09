Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Invests $327,000 in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 76,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.10% of OraSure Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,195,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after buying an additional 605,324 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 74.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 163,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 69,625 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the second quarter worth $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
OraSure Technologies Trading Down 8.1 %
OraSure Technologies stock opened at $4.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $306.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on OSUR shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.
OraSure Technologies Profile
OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.
