Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Invests $360,000 in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.09% of Haverty Furniture Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HVT. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 61.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,719,000 after buying an additional 17,354 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 11,244 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

HVT stock opened at $25.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.94. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $37.05. The company has a market cap of $419.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $178.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.55%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

