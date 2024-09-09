Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Invests $565,000 in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.07% of Teekay as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay by 135.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 24.6% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Teekay by 16.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teekay by 604.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Teekay by 10.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Teekay alerts:

Teekay Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TK stock opened at $7.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.13. Teekay Co. has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $718.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $326.14 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Teekay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TK

About Teekay

(Free Report)

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.