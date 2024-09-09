Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,225 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 44.2% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 165,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 50,760 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 202.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 822,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,718,000 after purchasing an additional 550,583 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 71,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91,578 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $20.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $150.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.