Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,225 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 44.2% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 165,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 50,760 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 202.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 822,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,718,000 after purchasing an additional 550,583 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 71,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91,578 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AT&T Stock Performance
T stock opened at $20.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $150.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $21.00.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
T has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.06.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on T
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.