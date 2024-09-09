Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Makes New Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,734.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,877. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BSX opened at $81.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.58. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

