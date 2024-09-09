Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Makes New Investment in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,627 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Immersion by 160.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Immersion in the first quarter worth $134,000. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immersion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR opened at $8.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.49. Immersion Co. has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $13.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $99.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 million. Immersion had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 27.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Immersion’s payout ratio is currently 13.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on IMMR shares. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Immersion from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Insider Activity

In other Immersion news, insider William C. Martin acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $132,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,364,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,019,174.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric Singer purchased 50,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,912,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,775,843.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William C. Martin acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $132,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,364,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,019,174.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 66,155 shares of company stock valued at $580,675. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Profile

(Free Report)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

