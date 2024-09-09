Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 71,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 20,927 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 92,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Kerusso Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,926,000. Counterweight Ventures LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK opened at $117.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.05. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $134.63. The stock has a market cap of $298.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

