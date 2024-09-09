Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Makes New Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $302,309,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $226,266,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $110,086,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,101,619,000 after acquiring an additional 745,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2,156.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 440,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,506,000 after purchasing an additional 420,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyworks Solutions news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,888.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,747 shares of company stock worth $302,027 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.94.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $98.79 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.33. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

