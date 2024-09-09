Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Makes New Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of Z. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at $99,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,907 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $282,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,207.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,907 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $282,000.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,207.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 2,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $159,061.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,787.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,971 shares of company stock valued at $10,314,285 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Zillow Group stock opened at $53.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $61.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.08.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.74 million. Analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Z

About Zillow Group

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.