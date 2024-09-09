Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases 250 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Farrow Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $537.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $548.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $541.40. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $574.11. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.