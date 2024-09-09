Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases New Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2,085.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 84.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 42.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 251.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $120.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 18.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $127.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.37.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $79.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.18 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.73% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

