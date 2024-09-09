Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases Shares of 2,628 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,868,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,806,000 after buying an additional 3,670,048 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,845,000 after buying an additional 427,952 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21,827.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 578,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,333,000 after acquiring an additional 575,380 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 389,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,168,000 after acquiring an additional 27,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,732,000 after acquiring an additional 28,107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $102.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.13 and its 200 day moving average is $100.28. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $111.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

