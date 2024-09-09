Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases Shares of 4,266 DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVA. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth about $79,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in DaVita by 8.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 33,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,966,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DaVita alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

DaVita Stock Performance

NYSE DVA opened at $149.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.38 and a 200 day moving average of $138.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $156.44.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,148,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,137,038.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 9,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,431,136.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,299,008.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,148,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,137,038.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,601 shares of company stock valued at $17,525,449 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.