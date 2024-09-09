Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Takes $355,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 48,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 27,565 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 102,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Kerusso Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,066,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,074,910 shares of company stock valued at $585,972,318 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KO

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:KO opened at $71.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $73.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.