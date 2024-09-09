Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Takes $503,000 Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,628 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.13.

Jabil Stock Down 1.5 %

JBL opened at $101.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $156.94. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.14.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

