Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Takes $504,000 Position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 0.14% of Build-A-Bear Workshop as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 211.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 25.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at $321,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 41,034 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $1,066,473.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,384,953.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BBW shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $31.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $432.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.56. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.44.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.90 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 10.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

(Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.