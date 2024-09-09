Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,416,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,369,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060,511 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,695,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,679,602,000 after buying an additional 5,643,949 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,356,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,301,178,000 after buying an additional 4,240,928 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,784,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,352,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 11,616,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,222,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,043 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $156.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $84.01 and a 12-month high of $193.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

